US ambassador visits CPO, promises support to Punjab police

Pakistan Pakistan US ambassador visits CPO, promises support to Punjab police

Appreciates achievements and sacrifices of police

05 September,2023 07:27 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday visited the Central Police Office (CPO).

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, on the occasion of the visit to the CPO office, the American ambassador, along with a delegation, met Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar.

The delegation included American Consul General Kristen Hawkins, Security Attaché Mike Diamond and Security Adviser Safdar Ali Rao.

The police spokesman said it was the first visit of any American ambassador to the CPO. In the meeting, it was agreed to further promote liaison between the Punjab police and the United States in bilateral security matters.

The US ambassador appreciated the sacrifices, role and achievements of the Punjab police in the fight against terrorism and religious extremism.

Read More: US ambassador calls on air chief

According to the spokesman, it was agreed to increase the working relationship between the Punjab police and the American security agencies for the prevention of terrorism and extremism.

The US ambassador and the Punjab IGP also discussed the establishment of satellite units of forensic labs at divisional police headquarters.



