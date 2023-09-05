PBC announces nationwide judicial strike on Sept 9

Pakistan Pakistan PBC announces nationwide judicial strike on Sept 9

PBC announces nationwide judicial strike on Sept 9

05 September,2023 07:01 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Tuesday announced a nationwide court strike on Sept 9.

Pakistan Bar Council's Hasan Raza Pasha said that due to inflation, the life of the common man had become miserable.

The president of the country should give a date for holding general elections in 90 days without the consultation of anyone.

Pasha said: “Our demand is that the perks and privileges of all should be abolished.

“They should be made to pay their bills of electricity, petrol and gas not from the national treasury but from their own pocket. Lawyers Protection Bill should be fully implemented,” he said.

The Pakistan Bar Council executive chairman further said the lawyers demanded that the illegal raids on the houses of lawyers should be ended as the lawyers use their legal right to present their client's position in court.

“Prompt action should be taken against the judges against whom references have been filed. We demand that the CJP-designate Qazi Faez Isa take immediate action on the references,” he said.

“Under Article 48 of the Constitution, it is the power of the President to give the date of the elections and the general election have to be announced by the President of Pakistan. And the elections should be held within 90 days in any case,” he concluded.