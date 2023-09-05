Devotional activities begin at patron saint's shrine

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The annual three-day 980th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh began on Tuesday.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi inaugurated the event by laying chaddar at the shrine.

Speaking to media, he said elaborate arrangements had been put in place to facilitate devotees. He said efforts had been made to provide proper parking to the visitors.

Earlier, the Auqaf department finalised the Urs preparations and extended an invitation to the caretaker chief minister to inaugurate the event.

A milk stall also was opened to offer to the visitors treat. During the Urs, academic conferences, recitations, Naat Khwaani and Mahfil-e-Samaa will be held. The food (langar) will also be arranged for the visitors.

As many as 155 CCTV cameras have been installed in connection with the Urs security while more than 3,000 personnel will be deployed. Special prayers will be offered on Thursday night.

On Monday, caretaker Punjab Auqaf Minister Barrister Syed Azfar Ali visited the shrine to finalise the Urs arrangements.

According to official sources, the minister gave special directions to the CCPO and the DIG operations to ensure foolproof security.

He also reviewed arrangements of cleanliness and Mehfil-e-Samaa.

Syed Azfar Ali said that caretaker CM was himself monitoring arrangements related to the annual Urs.