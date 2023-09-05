Schools reopened in areas affected by Sutlej floods

Schools reopened in areas affected by Sutlej floods

05 September,2023 01:20 pm

BAHAWALNAGAR/BAHAWALPUR/PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – With the water flow returning to normal in Sutlej, educational institutions reopened in the areas of eastern Punjab affected by the recent flooding in the river.

According to the education department, the 63 schools have been opened again which were closed last month on August 20 after Sutlej submerged a vast area along its path.

Forty-eight of these are in Pakpattan tehsil and the remaining 15 in Arifwala tehsil. Both of these tehsils are part of the Pakpattan district.

On the other hand, the irrigation department says inflow at Sulemanki Headworks is 30,988 cusecs with an outflow of 16,866 cusecs.



