Rashid fears situation has gone out of politicians' control

Rashid says the PPP and the PML-N have started blaming each other

05 September,2023 01:18 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says there is a political vacuum [in the country].

The situation has gone out of politicians’ control, and flour and tomatoes can also go past double century.

In his message posted on social networking website X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, he wrote that after the triple century of dollar and petrol, [price of] sugar had also surged above double century. Flour and tomatoes can also make a double century. Now the survival of the people has been put at stake.

Rashid said the PPP and the PML-N had started blaming each other and were “washing their dirty linen in public.”

ڈالر اور پیٹرول کی ٹرپل سنچری کے بعد چینی کی بھی ڈبل سنچری ہو گٸی ہے آٹا اور ٹماٹر بھی ڈبل سنچری بنا سکتے ہیں سیاسی خلا ٕ آگیا ہےحالات سیاستدانوں کے ہاتھ سے نکل گٸے ہیں عوام کی زندگی کی بقا ٕ کا مسٸلہ پیدا ہوگیا ہے PPP اور ن لیگ ایک دوسرے پر الزام لگا رہی اور اپنے گندے کپڑے چوک… — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) September 5, 2023

“People are not fool. They are aware of the current situation. They know that the prevailing situation is the result of incompetence and failure of the 16-month rule [of the PDM] due to which 240 million people are suffering,” he added.

The former federal minister said the Sharif brothers and Zardari had fled to London and Dubai after throwing the nation into abyss. The situation could be improved with a strategy. The IMF was not ready to give relief on electricity. First they hurled dollar, electricity and petrol bombs on the masses, then sugar and flour bombs, and now the edible oil, he continued.

Rashid said the PDM government added all the taxes in the electricity bills. The total income is Rs4,000 billion, of which Rs2,000 billion have been paid as rent to power plants while Rs1,000 bilion is lost due to electricity theft.

Sweet sugar has turned bitter for the poor, he lamented.

The head of Awami Muslim League said politicians owned most of the sugar mills [in the country] and every cabinet comprised two or three mills owners. “No ordinary man is allowed to set up a sugar mill. The political uncertainty is increasing and the PML-N has been its main target.”



