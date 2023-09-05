Khawaja Asif stresses return of Shehbaz, Dar amid economic turmoil

The PMLN leadership in Pakistan is facing public anger

05 September,2023 10:30 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader and former Federal Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif demanded immediate return of former Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister and Senator Ishaq Dar.

Speaking to a private TV, he said the PMLN leadership in Pakistan is facing public anger due to rising inflation and presence of Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif in London causing panic in the party.

He said even if party leader Nawaz Sharif comes in October, Shahbaz and Dar should return home immediately.

The former minister said situation was not handled by us in a way we were expecting. When Ishaq Dar returned Pakistan, we had no idea that such a big disaster was ahead, he added.

