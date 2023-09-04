Cipher case: PTI chairman and Qureshi's bail plea hearing postponed till 11 am

The PTI lawyers appeared before Duty Judge Raja Jawad Abbas and appealed him to hear the petitions

04 September,2023 11:19 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The hearing of bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cypher case was adjourned on Monday without any proceedings as the judge of special court went on leave.

Their lawyers were told that the special court judge, Abu al-Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, who was recently appointed to hear the cases registered under the Official Secrets Act from across the country, was on leave till September 8.

When the court staff informed them that the judge was on leave, the lawyers appeared before Duty Judge Raja Jawad Abbas and appealed him to hear the petitions. The judge asked them to approach the Islamabad High Court registrar who could mark the case to him for hearing.

The judge remarked that being duty judge, he could hear any case. But the PTI chief and Qureshi’s case was of Official Secrets Act and he was not authorised to hear the cases under the Act.

Babar Awan requested the judge that he would submit an application and accept his order. Later, an application was submitted before the duty judge.

PTI’s lawyer Salman Safdar argued that you are the duty judge and you can hear the case. The judge replied that the prosecution raised an objection to his jurisdiction.

Advocate Salman said the prosecution was absolutely wrong. You are an administrative judge, you can hear the bail application.

The judge said he took notice of this request and adjourned proceeding till 11 o'clock.

It may be noted that PTI chairman was in Attock Jail and Qureshi is imprisoned in Adiala Jail.

