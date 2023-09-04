HRCP demands ECP to issue election schedule

Pakistan Pakistan HRCP demands ECP to issue election schedule

Says new delimitations should not be used as an excuse to further delay general polls

04 September,2023 11:06 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has asked the Election Commission to release the schedule of general elections in the country.

The HRCP said that the uncertainty surrounding the elections should end and new delimitations should not be used as an excuse to further delay the general polls.

In its statement, the HRCP added that there were reports of sectarian divisions being fueled to create an artificial political space for far-right political parties.

In a statement issued by HRCP, it was said that the caretaker government should also look into the public protests, take note of the issues due to which people were being mobilised.

Also Read: ECP intends to conclude delimitation exercise by Nov-end

The Election of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to shorten the timeframe for fresh delimitation of constituencies, announcing the exercise will now be concluded by November 30 this year. According to a press release issued here Friday, the ECP made this decision after feedback from different political groups as part of its ongoing consultations process on the roadmap for the next general elections. Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, who chaired Friday’s meeting, averred that the ECP would ensure transparency of the delimitations exercise.