Flow of water normal in River Sutlej: PDMA Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan Flow of water normal in River Sutlej: PDMA Punjab

Low-level flood was observed in Head Islam in river Sutlej

03 September,2023 02:26 pm

(Web Desk) – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab says flow of water is normal in River Sutlej except for Islam Headworks.

The spokesman said a low-level flood was observed in Head Islam in river Sutlej.

Inflow of water at Head Islam is 66586 cusecs while outflow is 64356 cusecs water, he added.

He said flow of water in Ganda Singh Wala is 38000 cusecs water. He said inflow of water in Head Sulemanki is 40000 cusecs water while outflow is 26000 cusec water.

The flow of water is normal in all other rivers of Punjab, he said.

He said relief activities are underway in flood affected areas and road, bridges and mean of communication are being restored on emergency basis in such localities.

