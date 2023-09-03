Following teachings of Islam solution to socio-economic woes: Aneeq Ahmad

He urged Ulema to spread the message of Islam

(Web Desk) -Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed says solution of socio-economic and moral problems confronted to nation lies in following the teachings of Islam and message of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi on Sunday, he urged Ulema to spread the message of Islam as they have the strength to take this message in every nook and corner of the society.

He said those obtaining religious education in Madrassas and other educational institutions can put the society on right direction by equipping themselves with teachings of Islam.

