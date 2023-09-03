Car fell into Neelum river, 4 members of a family died

The car was on way from Muzaffarabad to Jheng

03 September,2023 10:38 am

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - A car fell into the Neelum River near Pathka Chhun, a suburb of Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir on Sunday.

The officials said the car was on way from Muzaffarabad to Jheng when it slipped due to a heavy rain and fell into Neelum river in the night. Resultantly, four members of a family including a woman and three men were killed and a woman sustained injuries. The bodies were sent to their native village, Jheng.

They said local people detected the car in the river. Local people and rescue personnel launched the operation and rescued a woman.

Police said that locals were not aware of the accident due to night and they came to know about it in the morning.

