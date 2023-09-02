Wheels of 'wisdom': Picnicker drives jeep into trouble

Pakistan Pakistan Wheels of 'wisdom': Picnicker drives jeep into trouble

Wheels of ‘wisdom’: Picnicker drives jeep into trouble

02 September,2023 07:49 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) - A jeep carrying four picnickers got stuck in the wet sandy shore when it was driven through high waves at Sea View beach Friday morning.

According to officials of the Sea View police, one Faheem, a resident of Nazimabad, had brought his family for a picnic and was driving his jeep into the waves for fun, despite having been warned by lifeguards.

The family’s fun was short-lived as a high tide engulfed the vehicle badly, prompting lifeguards to rush to the scene. Initially, they tried to tow the vehicle, but could not do so as the rope broke.

South Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sheeraz Nazeer said that pulling the vehicle out was not the police's job. He said they did not have any equipment for this purpose, and as a result, relevant authorities had to be informed for help.

It took several hours to pull the vehicle out with the help of a tractor.



The police confirmed the incident and said it was just a citizen's negligence and did not call for any legal action. They added that the man was warned to refrain from exhibiting the same acrobatics again.