PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit

01 September,2023 11:47 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has cancelled his official visit to Kenya, in view of the worsening economic conditions in the country.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Kakar’s three-day official visit to Kenya, Nairobi, where he was supposed to attend the Africa Climate Summit 2023, was scheduled for next week, from September 4 to September 6.

It may be mentioned here that it would have been the interim PM’s maiden official visit after assuming the charge of his office.



