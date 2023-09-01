Zain Qureshi denied permission to leave Pakistan at Lahore airport

The PTI leader was to travel via Emirates Airlines flight EK-623 to Dubai

01 September,2023 11:51 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Immigration officials denied permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) former member of Punjab Assembly and son of the party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to leave for Dubai from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

The politician was set to travel via an Emirates Airlines flight EK-623, when his name flashed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) as he underwent the Integrated Border Management (IBM) system.

Qureshi's name was added to the PNIL on DIG (Legal) Punjab's recommendation, as he is wanted by the police in connection with May 9 riots' case registered at the Cantt Police Station in Multan.

The May 9 riots were triggered almost across the country after deposed prime minister's arrest in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

The 37-year-old ex-lawmaker was elected as provincial assembly lawmaker after winning Multan's PP-217 constituency with 46,963 votes last year in July, giving his party a major edge in the Punjab by-elections in which his opponent — PML-N's Muhammad Salman Naeem — stood second with 40,104 votes.

