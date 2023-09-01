Jilani highlights importance of UN peacekeeping as conflicts in world rise

01 September,2023 10:50 am

(Web Desk) – Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has said that the role of UN peacekeeping has become more important as conflicts have risen in various parts of the world.

He was speaking at the 2023 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting on safety and security of peacekeepers in Islamabad on Thursday.

UN peacekeepers presence in conflict zone manifests the world body's commitment to “preserving lives and fostering lasting peace,” Jilani added.

The caretaker foreign minister stressed on devising policies for safety and security of UN peacekeepers. Strong legal frameworks and adequate accountability mechanisms were paramount for peacekeepers’ safety, he continued.

Jilani called for the best medical care for peacekeepers, including mental health support. The threat posed by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to peacekeepers’ security needs a commensurate response, he stated.

Highlighting the significance of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), a pioneering peacekeeping mission established in 1949, he said it held a distinctive place in peacekeeping history as one of the earliest initiatives to monitor and investigate ceasefire violations in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The UNMOGIP personnel encounter unprecedented adversities due to non-cooperation of one party. We must proactively address the safety and security gaps, as identified in the recent report on UNMOGIP by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services, he added.

He said Pakistan was constantly endeavouring to further enhance the presence of female peacekeepers in its contingents.

He said women bring unique perspectives and skills that were instrumental in fostering trust and building relationships with local communities. Their presence not only promotes gender equality but also strengthens our peacekeeping efforts.

“We must create an environment that empowers women peacekeepers and ensures their safety and security,” he said.

