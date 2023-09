Two motorcyclists run over by tractor-trolley

01 September,2023 10:27 am

LAYYAH (Dunya News) - Two motorcyclists lost their lives after being run over and killed by a tractor-trolley near Kot Sultan in Layyah on Friday, police said.

Rescue 1122 ambulances shifted the bodies of Umar Farooq and Shahid to a nearby hospital. Police gathered necessary evidence from the crime scene and impounded the tractor-trolley for legal action.