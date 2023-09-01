Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in Bannu

Sarfaz Bugti said his thoughts are with the families of the martyred and injured.

01 September,2023 03:28 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaz Bugti on Thursday strongly condemned the suicide attack in Janikhel, Bannu and prayed for nine brave soldiers of Pak Army who embraced martyrdom in the attack.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of nine brave soldiers and said his thoughts are with the families of the martyred and injured.

In his message the interior minister said that the Pakistan Army is determined and ready to face all challenges in eliminating the terrorism from the country.

Entire nation pays tribute to the brave soldiers of Pakistan Army who are scarifying their lives for safety and security of the country, said the minister.

He said, such cowardly attacks cannot demoralize the morale of valiant soldiers and they will ultimately be victorious in uprooting the terrorism from society.

