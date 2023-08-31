Nine soldiers martyred, 5 injured in Bannu suicide attack

Nine soldiers martyred, 5 injured in Bannu suicide attack

The army convoy was targeted in Jani Khel area

31 August,2023 11:30 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Nine soldiers were martyred and five others injured in a suicide attack in general area Jani Khel, Bannu district on Thursday, said ISPR.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a motorcycle borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a military convoy in Jani Khel, Bannu.

Resultantly, nine soldiers including Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali embraced martyrdom, while five others suffered injuries.

The area has been cordoned by security forces and sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday condemned the attack and expressed grief over the martyrdom of nine soldiers.

Taking to Twitter, the PM said: “Heartbroken by the loss of 9 valiant soldiers in Bannu Division, KP, to a cowardly terrorist act that injured many.”

The premier called such acts “utterly reprehensible” and said his thoughts were with the families of the martyred and injured. “Pakistan stands resolute against such terror,” he added.



Terror activities are on the rise in the Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

On August 22, six soldiers embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire in South Waziristan district. At least four terrorists were killed in the gun battle.

In July, at least 12 soldiers embraced martyrdom in separate military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan.

