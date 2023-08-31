ECP set to conclude delimitations by mid-Dec: Raja

31 August,2023 08:45 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Offering a timeframe for the completion of fresh delimitations, Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja has stated that the exercise is set to conclude by December 14 this year.

According to the official statement issued here Thursday, the CEC reaffirmed the commitment of the Election of Pakistan (ECP) to expedite the exercise of delimitation of constituencies, and complete the same within 120 days.

Raja’s remarks came during his meetings with delegations of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) being held as part the ECP’s ongoing consultations process with political groups on the roadmap for the next general elections.

The PML-Q delegates, during the meeting, approved the decision of the ECP, saying that not carrying out the delimitation exercise would be tantamount to a disservice. The TLP delegates demanded a fair election within 90-day period.

The CEC assured the delegates that the schedule for elections would be announced immediately once the fresh delimitations were finalised. He expressed confidence that both the delimitations and elections would be conducted in the light of the constitution and law.

