Haleem Adil Sheikh rearrested after being released

Pakistan Pakistan Haleem Adil Sheikh rearrested after being released

Earlier, the SHC had approved interim bail of Sheikh for 7 days

31 August,2023 06:01 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was rearrested after being released on the orders of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

According to the details, when PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was produced in the court, the police requested the physical remand of the accused from the court.

In the meanwhile, the lawyers of PTI filed a petition for the release of Sheikh and ATC reserved its decision on both petitions.

Later, the court issued a safe verdict and ordered the release of Haleem Adil Sheikh.

However, Shaikh was detained outside the ATC and took him away.

It should be noted that the police arrested Haleem Adil Sheikh from outside the Sindh High Court (SHC) yesterday.

Earlier, the SHC had approved the interim bail of Sheikh for 7 days.

It may be noted that Sheikh is the president of PTI Sindh and was also the leader of the opposition in the recently dissolved the Sindh Assembly.

