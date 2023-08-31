Sindh bans corporal punishment in schools

31 August,2023 05:32 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh Education Department has banned corporal punishment in all schools across the province, in view of the growing number of complaints involving physical punishment at schools.

An official communique was released to all private schools in this respect on Thursday by Private Schools Additional Director Prof Rafia Mallah.

According to the communique, the decision been taken in view of the growing number of complaints being received from parents of the affected children.

It stated that the registration certificates of schools would contain the condition under which corporal punishment of any form would be strictly prohibited, and in the case of non-compliance, the registration would be terminated.

