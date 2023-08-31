Sugar stock seized from godown in Sargodha
Pakistan
The local administration has launched crackdown against sugar hoarders
SARGODHA (APP) - The district administration claimed on Thursday to have seized a godown carrying sugar sacks in large numbers.
Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz Salharya launched a comprehensive crackdown against illegal sugar hoarders and sealed the godown here at Farooqa.
The raiding team also recovered an ample stock of sugar from the godown. Further investigation is under way.