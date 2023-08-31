SC rejects ECP's review appeal in Punjab elections case

Pakistan Pakistan SC rejects ECP's review appeal in Punjab elections case

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial heard the case

31 August,2023 11:27 am

(Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Thursday rejected the review appeal filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the holding of elections in Punjab on May 14.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

At the outset of the hearing, Sajeel Swati, the ECP’s counsel, said they received the detailed judgement of the SC about Punjab elections and that the electoral watchdog wanted to submit additional documents in the light of the apex court’s decision.

He further said the ECP powers had been extended up to extent of announcing the elections date.

To which, Justice Akhtar said that all being discussed had nothing to do with the review petition.

The ECP’s lawyer sought a week time to prepare the arguments. However, Justice Akhtar remarked that the case regarding previous decision is no more.

The CJ directed Swati to read the ECP reply in the court to which the later said the electoral watchdog had powers to announce election date after amendments to sections 57 and 58.

After having arguments, the apex court quashed the review petition.

The CJ remarked that the top court would intervene whenever any constitutional violation takes place.

Also Read: SC deadline of May 14 for Punjab polls expires

On April 4 last, the SC declared the order of the ECP regarding delay in elections in Punjab null and void, ordering polls on May 14.

Apex court's three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, issued the unanimous reserved verdict after hearing arguments from parties concerned. It also ruled that the ECP carried out an unconstitutional act by delaying the polls.

The PTI had filed the petition regarding delay in elections after the ECP on March 22 put off the polls till Oct 8, citing financial and security constraints.

It said the schedule for polls in Punjab had been revised as the ECP order caused delay in the process. The bench also ordered the election commission to issue a schedule for polls in KP.

The apex court had ordered the government to provide Rs21 billion funds till April 10, directing the ECP to approach it if the resources were not provided to it by the government. It also directed the caretaker Punjab government to play its constitutional role, besides ordering the chief secretary to finalise a security plan for elections till April 10. The CJP Bandial-led bench also ordered the government to ensure the provision of security for elections.



More to follow…

