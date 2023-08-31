Sutlej continues wreaking havoc along its path

More settlements submerged; Many people without government assistance

31 August,2023 10:23 am

BAHAWALNAGAR/PAKPATTAN/BAHAWALPUR: River Sutlej continues wreaking havoc along its path, inundating and disconnecting hundreds of more settlements from the rest of the country.

Sutlej is still in medium flood at Bhokan Pattan with over 100,000 people affected by flood so far in Bahawalnagar district.

Floodwater has breached several dykes and submerged dozens of settlements, as over 100 of these still disconnected from the country with water covering the entire area.

Rescue 1122 teams with the assistance of locals are busy in relief activities and have shifted 11,940 stranded people to safety while the administration is providing facilities to the affected population at 30 camps.

On the other hand, the people forced to leave their homes for safer locations have been facing great hardships including shortage of food while they are also not being supplied with anything to feed their cattle.

In fact, many of them are living under open sky.

Meanwhile, a 50-foot wide breach is reported in a canal near Ram Pull, affecting standing crops on hundreds of acres of land, as the locals are trying to repair the bank on their own in the absence of administration officials.

And at Panjnad, the water inflow has exceeded 100,000 cusecs to the current level of 109,328 cusecs with an outflow of 92,734.