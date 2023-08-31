CEC asks Sindh govt to send proposals regarding transfers of officers

31 August,2023 09:53 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Chief Election Commissioner has written a letter to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh saying it is regrettable that no preparation for transfer of senior administrative officers are not being made.

The CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja has asked the Sindh government to send proposals for transfer of senior officials.

The text of the letter said that the EC had directed the provincial governments to transfer senior administrative officers, commissioners, deputy commissioners, RPOs, DPOs and additional commissioners. The EC had also directed the provinces for the transfer of police officers and appointment of the neutral officials to monitor the elections, the letter reads.

In the letter, the CEC said the EC did not receive any suggestions from the Sindh government which is regrettable.

He asked the Sindh government to send proposals for the transfer of officers within a week. The EC will take steps to appoint DROs, ROs, AROs for the elections.

