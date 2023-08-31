FM, Iranian envoy agree to boost cooperation in diverse sectors

Pakistan Pakistan FM, Iranian envoy agree to boost cooperation in diverse sectors

FM and Iranian envoy reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries.

31 August,2023 05:02 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam, on Wednesday, reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Iranian ambassador called on the foreign minister, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.

During the meeting, they agreed to maintain positive momentum in the bilateral dialogue and exchanges and to further strengthen Pak-Iran cooperation in trade, investment, energy, security and regional connectivity.

