FM, Iranian envoy agree to boost cooperation in diverse sectors
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam, on Wednesday, reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries.
The Iranian ambassador called on the foreign minister, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.
During the meeting, they agreed to maintain positive momentum in the bilateral dialogue and exchanges and to further strengthen Pak-Iran cooperation in trade, investment, energy, security and regional connectivity.
Amb of to Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on FM @JalilJilani today.