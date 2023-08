Senator Mandviwala calls on caretaker PM

Saleem Mandviwala felicitated PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar on assuming the office of Prime Minister.

31 August,2023 04:41 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senator Saleem Mandviwala on Wednesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

Saleem Mandviwala felicitated PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar on assuming the office of Prime Minister and extended his best wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The caretaker prime minister thanked Mandviwala for his good wishes.