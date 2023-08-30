MQM-P announces joining anti-inflation protests

He also warns K-Electric against any illegal moves

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar said on Wednesday his party was going to join the protests being held across the country against inflation and exorbitant electricity bills.

Mr Sattar made the announcement in a press conference along with members of a timber traders’ association in Karachi. Referring to ongoing protests, he said there was a reaction when traders are suppressed.

He said higher electricity bills coincided by massive loadshedding had left the masses in distress. The MQM leader said they would play their role in getting the issues being faced by traders resolved. “We stand with traders,” he announced.

He said the delegation of traders visited the MQM-P office and problems related to electricity, gas and water supply were discussed in the meeting. He said the timber traders’ leader Sharjeel Goplani had taken a stand for rights of his community.

He also lashed out at the K-Electric, saying there would be tit-for-tat if the power supply company took any illegal moves. “We will block all illegal actions,” he resolved.

