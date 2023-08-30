President can't announce elections date: law ministry

Pakistan Pakistan President can't announce elections date: law ministry

President no longer has power to determine date of elections: Ministry

30 August,2023 07:23 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Law Ministry Wednesday furnished its reply to the letter written by President Alvi for announcement of the date for general elections in the country.

According to sources, the Law Ministry stated in its response that the authority to determine the date of general elections lies with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) only.

Also read: President can't fix polls date: Alvi wants law ministry's opinion on ECP's claim

After the amendments made in the Election Act, the President no longer has the power to determine the date of elections, as per the Ministry of Law.