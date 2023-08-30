Finance minister rules out further subsidies in IMF agreements

30 August,2023 07:00 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Dr Shamsad Akhtar has said that there is no room to provide additional subsidies in IMF agreements.

Addressing the media after the committee meeting, Dr Shamsad Akhtar emphasised that the government is aware of the plight of the country's poor population and that further burdening the underprivileged segment of society is not an option.

Dr Akhtar pointed out that the subsidies included in the IMF agreements were already established by previous governments, and there is no room for further subsidies in these agreements.

The finance minister went on to say that the government is planning for economic stability and is working on practical measures to improve the economy.

He stated that actions were being taken to strengthen the economy in such a way that the exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, as part of efforts to bolster economic stability.

This announcement from the Finance Minister sheds light on the government's stance regarding subsidies in IMF agreements, reaffirming its commitment to economic stability and the welfare of the country's citizens.

