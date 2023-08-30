One killed, 14 injured as van falls into ravine near Swat

Pakistan Pakistan One killed, 14 injured as van falls into ravine near Swat

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

30 August,2023 04:57 am

SWAT (Dunya News) – A youth was killed and 14 other were wounded when a van plunged into deep ravine in Matta Fazal Banda area near Swat on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a van carrying students of Govt College Matta skidded off the road while taking a sharp turn and fell into a ditch, killing one student on the spot and injuring 14 others.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

