One killed, 14 injured as van falls into ravine near Swat
Pakistan
Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.
SWAT (Dunya News) – A youth was killed and 14 other were wounded when a van plunged into deep ravine in Matta Fazal Banda area near Swat on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, a van carrying students of Govt College Matta skidded off the road while taking a sharp turn and fell into a ditch, killing one student on the spot and injuring 14 others.
Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.