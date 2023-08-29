Lion on Karachi's busy road unleashes wave of panic

Police have reached the spot and asked people to stay away from the wild animal

29 August,2023 08:20 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A lion was spotted on one of the busiest roads of the southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday evening, causing panic among people.

A video circulating on electronic and social media shows the lion roaming on Shahra-e-Faisal with traffic blocked near Aisha Bawani College.

A couple of men can be seen chasing the wild animal after it managed to escape from a vehicle which was being used to relocate it.

Police reached the spot while officials of the Wildlife Department have also been called in to catch the animal. After strolling on the road, the wild cat entered the parking area of a building and police official asked people to stay away.

The lion also attempted to attack a citizen but he remained successful. After hectic efforts, a team of the wildlife department has caged the wildcat and went away from the scene.

Meanwhile, DIG South Javed Mehr said the owner of the animal had been arrested. He said it was prohibited to keep such wild animals in urban areas.

The owner in a statement said that the lion was ill and being taken to a medical facility for treatment when the incident occurred.



