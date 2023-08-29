Special court extends Asad Umar's interim bail till Sept 14 in cipher case

Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain conducts hearing of appeal

29 August,2023 10:57 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former finance minister Asad Umar has been extended till September 14 in the cipher case.

Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain of a special court established under the Official Secrets Act conducted hearing of the appeal. Former finance minister Asad Umar appeared in the court along with his lawyer Babar Awan while Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi appeared in the court on behalf of FIA.

After hearing the parties, the court extended Asad Umar's interim bail till September 14, ordering him to undergo investigation.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Asad Umar said the former prime minister had given his answer to the FIA regarding the cipher. The cipher was a classified document that could not come out of the Foreign Office.

He further said that whoever had it would have a copy or translation of the cipher, the original cipher was never moved from the Foreign Office.

A special court on Monday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) another two-day physical remand of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case. Earlier, he was remanded in the FIA custody for four days in the same case. Qureshi was produced before the special court set up to hear Official Secrets Act cases. The FIA prosecutor, Zulfiqar Naqvi, sought another five-day physical remand of Qureshi to further investigate him in the case.