Religious minister urges Saudi govt to increase Hajj quota

The minister highlighted the difference of population of Pakistan and the Hajj quota

29 August,2023 10:46 am

(Web Desk) – Aneeq Ahmed, caretaker minister for religious affairs and interfaith harmony has urged Saudi government to increase Hajj quota for Pakistani pilgrims following increasing population of Pakistan.

Media reported that the minister highlighted the difference of population of Pakistan and the Hajj quota being extended by the Saudi government.

He said his Saudi counterpart Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah has assured him that Hajj quota would be increased for the Pakistani people after fulfillment of necessary required formalities.

Referring to the success of 'Road to Makkah' project, the minister said the initiative needs to be extended to other airports across Pakistan.

