Five killed, six injured in trailer-van collision in Rawalpindi

A trailer collided with a van near old toll plaza in T-Chowk area

29 August,2023 09:59 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Five people were killed and six others injured in a horrific road accident in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, rescuers and police said.

A trailer collided with a van near Old Toll Plaza in T-Chowk area. The dead and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, said the rescue officials.

The deceased included four men and a woman. Four women and two men also sustained injuries in the accident. Overspeeding is said to be the cause of the fatal accident.



