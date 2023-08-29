Five killed, six injured in trailer-van collision in Rawalpindi
Pakistan
A trailer collided with a van near old toll plaza in T-Chowk area
RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Five people were killed and six others injured in a horrific road accident in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, rescuers and police said.
A trailer collided with a van near Old Toll Plaza in T-Chowk area. The dead and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, said the rescue officials.
The deceased included four men and a woman. Four women and two men also sustained injuries in the accident. Overspeeding is said to be the cause of the fatal accident.