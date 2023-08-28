LHC orders Nepra chairman to decide pleas against inflated bills within three weeks

28 August,2023 05:36 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Lahore High Court on Monday ordered the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) chairman to make a decision within 21 days regarding applications seeking relief from exorbitant electricity bills.

Justice Raza Qureshi of the LHC passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Advocate Mian Abdul Mateen.

These applications were filed in response to the substantial surge in electricity rates, resulting in overcharged bills.

During the hearing, the court specifically ordered the Nepra chairman to listen to the petitioners' grievances and subsequently decide it.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will chair second meeting today to chalk out strategy as to how to counter exorbitant electricity bills that sparked massive protests across the country.

A detailed consultation will be held with the chief ministers on steps to save electricity and on the issue of increased electricity bills in July.

A detailed list of officers and institutions, who are availing free electricity, will be presented during the meeting.

According to a statement issued by Prime Minister Office, after the emergency meeting held under the chairmanship of PM Kakar on Sunday, it was decided that no step would be taken in haste which would harm the country.

The PM directed the authorities to take “concrete steps” for a reduction in inflated electricity bills and present the plan to him within the next 48 hours.

