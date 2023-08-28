PTI chief discharged from murder charges - lawyer

28 August,2023 12:15 pm

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – A Pakistani court on Monday dismissed murder charges against former prime minister and PTI chairman, his lawyer said.

"God be praised," said the lawyer, Naeem Panjutha on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, adding the charges related to the murder of a lawyer in southern city of Quetta had been dismissed by a court.

الحمدوللہ عمران خان صاحب کے خلاف کوئٹہ میں بجلی روڈ تھانہ میں درج FIR عدالت نے خارج کر دی ہے ،ایک دفعہ پھر ایک جھوٹے کیس میں عمران خان صاحب سرخروع ہوۓ ،انصاف کی جیت تمام پاکستان کو مبارک. — Naeem Haider Panjutha (@NaeemPanjuthaa) August 28, 2023

The PTI chief, who was charged for the murder in June, has been facing over 100 cases since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April, 2022, after he fell out with the country's powerful military.

A high court in Islamabad is also due on Monday to give a ruling on an appeal filed by Khan seeking to suspend his conviction in a graft case.

