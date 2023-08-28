Tourist couple bemoans KP police harassment

The couple belongs to Russia

(Web Desk) - A Russian couple who is in Pakistan for tourism claimed that Jamrud police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa harassed them, however, the police officials rejecting the claim termed it a ‘propaganda’.

Media reported that Slava Skolaniya, said they were Jamrud where police stopped them, questioned them harshly and ordered not go ahead from there onwards.

He said police demanded documents and we showed them accordingly.

Even after checking the documents, Skolaniya claimed police shouted at them in front publicly forcing them not to proceed.

“Some policemen were nice but one guy in particular acted really bad towards us and scared [us] so much by taking a photo of her (his wife) crying and me and posted it on social media [platform] Facebook,” media quoted him as having said.

A local helped the couple and took them to his house, Skolaniya said.

He said they had visited nearly 80 countries to enjoy cultures of the nations and meet people from multiple diversities and ethnicities.

Responding to the foreign couple complaint, the Peshawar police said there was the allegations are baseless.

خیبر: سوشل میڈیا پر وائرل غیر ملکی سیاح کا معاملے میں کوئی صداقت نہیں



غیر ملکی سیاح کو بحفاظت طورختم کا دورہ کروایا، جسکے بعد بحاطت واپس لایا گیا، مہمانوں کے حوالے سے سوشل میڈیا پر منفی پروپیگنڈا کیا گیا ہے



غیر ملکیوں سمیت عوام کی جان و مال کا تحفظ اولین ترجیح ہے"ڈی پی او خیبر" — Capital City Police Peshawar (@PeshawarCCPO) August 27, 2023

It emerged after the detail investigation that police did not misbehave with the couple rather they were dealt like as guests and provided them full security.

“The foreign couple was going to Afghanistan without informing on Saturday” in a local taxi, the police statement said, adding that the taxi dropped them off at Jamrud Bazaar/Bab-i-Khyber, following which a crowd surrounded them.

Police reached the spot, dispersed the crowd, leaving the couple a bit shaken but no one tried to harass them.

