Two killed in road accident in Chunian

28 August,2023 04:46 am

CHUNIAN (Dunya News) – At least two teenagers were killed in a road accident in Chunian, a tehsil in Kasur District of Punjab province, on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, 18-year-old Mubashir and 16-year-old Shoaib were going home on their motorcycle when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle, killing both of them on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to police, driver of the tractor-trolley managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

