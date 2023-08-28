Police detain man for torturing father over land dispute

28 August,2023 12:03 am

(Web Desk) - Two suspects, including a man accused of viciously abusing his bedridden father over a property dispute, were detained by Pakpattan police.

Accused Fahad cruelly tortured both Zulfikar and his father Ghulam Farid.

A video footage depicting the victim's son kicking, punching, slapping, and torturing his father with shoes went viral. The victim was an elderly man.

According to Pakpattan police, two accused, including the victim's son, have been detained.

On behalf of the victim, Ghulam Farid, a FIR has been filed.

