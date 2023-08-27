Khursheed Shah casts doubts over Nawaz Sharif's return

The PML-N supremo's health may deteriorate at the time of his return, he says

27 August,2023 11:16 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah claimed PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had no immediate plans to return to Pakistan.

“Nawaz Sharif is unwell and he may not come,” he said days after PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif announced that the former premier would come back to his homeland in October this year.

“Shehbaz Sharif might have said that Nawaz Sharif would come in October but I would say his [Nawaz] health condition is not well,” he added.

Shah said the PML-N chief’s health might deteriorate again when the time of his return comes.

Earlier this week, Shehbaz Sharif said that the PML-N’s supreme leader would return to Pakistan in October. Speaking to the media, the PML-N president said that the senior leadership after intensive deliberations decided that Nawaz Sharif would be in Pakistan in October to lead the party’s election campaign.

Shehbaz said that the assemblies were dissolved in accordance with the law, and now the responsibility rested with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct elections in a free and fair manner. The PML-N would fully back the ECP as a political party in discharging its duties, he added.