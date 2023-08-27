No relief for power consumers as PM seeks more time to decide on exorbitant bills

Protests are being held in parts of country against inflated electricity bills

27 August,2023 07:30 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday sought more time to decide on exorbitant electricity bills.

According to a statement issued by Prime Minister Office after the emergency meeting held under the chairmanship of PM Kakar, it was decided that no step would be taken in haste which would harm the country.

The sources said that a decision could not be made today to provide immediate relief to the public from the electricity bills, and there will be another session tomorrow regarding electricity rates and bills.

The sources informed that the caretaker prime minister sought reports and recommendations to provide relief to the public.

The premier convened an emergency meeting after widespread protests in multiple cities where people set their electricity bill on fire and blocked the roads, demanding reversal of hike in power tariff and imposition of additional taxes.

Power ministry officials also briefed the prime minister on electricity prices. They said the National Electric Power and Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is the relevant body to fix the power tariff in the country, adding that the rates were revised under the consumer price index (CPI).

The officials said fuel cost adjustment also impacted the electricity prices, adding that the price of imported coal had also surged to Rs61,000 metric ton as compared to previous rate of Rs51,000.

The Power Division official said the increase in electricity prices would not affect the 63.5 percent of total consumers as it would be applicable to those consuming more than 400 units.

They said the power tariff had been increased by up to Rs6.5 per unit for 31.6 percent domestic consumers, adding that Rs7.5 per unit hike had been approved for only 4.9pc consumers. They said the average increase for domestic users stood at Rs3.82 per unit. The revealed that per unit price in August 2023 is standing at Rs33.89.

