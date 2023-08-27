NHA raises motorway toll tax tariff

Vehicles traveling from Lahore to Islamabad will have to pay toll tax of Rs1,100

27 August,2023 06:42 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Sunday increased motorway toll tax rates.

According to the details, the NHA increased the motorway toll tax after which the vehicles traveling from Lahore to Islamabad will have to pay a toll tax of Rs1100.

Officials say the NHA will charge Rs3.7 per kilometer from each vehicle and Rs2,590 will be charged from passenger vans traveling on the motorway.

According to the NHA officials, passenger buses will have to pay Rs3,690 at the rate of Rs10 29 per kilometer.

The toll tax on cargo trucks has also been increased and the authority will charge Rs17 22 per kilometer from each truck.