JI announces countrywide protest against inflated electricity bills

Says no nation can make progress until there is justice and fairness

27 August,2023 06:33 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq on Sunday announced holding countrywide protest demonstrations from Sept 2 against the inflated power bills.

Addressing the foundation-day ceremony in Lahore, Siraj said the caretaker prime minister took oath and increased the petrol price by Rs20 per litre.

He said people were burdened by imposing 16 types of taxes in the electricity bills.

“We will go on strike across the country to withdraw the harsh decisions. The situation has gone from bad to the worst as we are seeking loans from country to country,” he said.

The Jamaat-e-Islami emir said when he went to see Rizwana, the victim of violence, the girl's mother said that they handed over their beloved daughter to the judge's wife for just Rs13,000.

He said he went to Jaranwala where the houses of innocent people were burnt and there was no justice for the poor in the country.

“The system has collapsed and there is one that stands with the people,” Sirajul Haq said, adding that it was not possible to understand the religion without understanding the Holy Quran. He said no nation could make progress until there was justice and fairness.