Pakistan Pakistan High-level flood in Sutlej puts lives at stake

There are report of six deaths during evacuations in the last few days

27 August,2023 12:47 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Sutlej river is continuing devastating villages and inundating crop lands in parts of Punjab after India released water fourth time.

There is high flood in Kasur, Okara Pakpattan, Vehari Minchanabad, Bahwalnagar and Chishtian. Evacuations are continuing in the flood-affected areas.

There are reports of six deaths during evacuations in the last few days. Around 100 villages in Pakpattan district have been inundated and 20,000 settlers have faced evacuations.

این ڈی ایم اے مون سون اپڈیٹ ️:



گنڈا سنگھ والا اور اسلام کے مقام پر دریائے ستلج میں اونچے درجے کے سیلاب مستحکم ہے۔ سلمانکی کے مقام پر دریائے ستلج میں درمیانے درجے کے سیلاب میں کمی کارجہان ۔ جن اضلاع کو خطرہ ہے ان میں قصور، اوکاڑہ، بہاولنگر، پاکپتن اور وہاڑی شامل ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/HEIlB4FQPj — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 26, 2023



A safety bank near Baba Farid bridge is feared to breach. The district administration called for heavy machinery to strengthen the safety bank and started the construction of the safety dam quickly.

Thousands face flood of miseries

Water released by India in the Sutlej river has inundated several villages close to Ganda Singhwala.

Reports said the water level was likely to increase further in the next 10 to 12 hours at Head Ganda Singhwala. There was also a high level of flood at Islam Headworks in the river.

The inflow of water on Islam Headworks was more than 100,000 cusecs due to which thousands of acres of crops and low-lying settlements came under flood water.

In Minchinabad, high flood at Ratika Patan caused havoc in the area. Flood torrents inundated more than 85 settlements severing connection of the villages with other parts of the country. People were confined to their homes.

Floodwater entered the Government Girls Elementary School of Akbar Mari Nihal, forcing the administration to suspend educational activities at the academic institution.

According to Irrigation Department, flood torrents in the Sutlej river washed away several dams in three tehsils of Bahawalpur.

At Head Melasi Siphon, water level rose to 124,000 cusecs due to which many villages came under water.

Pakistan Army was busy in relief activities in the low-lying areas of the Bahawalpur division. Army has set up free medical camp while conducting rescue operations. The personnel of the armed forces also distributed free ration among flood victims.

Shifting of victims to safer places in Lodhran, Burewala and Head Sulaimanki was in progress. Medical camps have also been set up to prevent epidemics during floods.

Rain pounds Lahore

Heavy rain in several areas of Lahore on Friday night paralysed the routine lives of the citizens. However, rain in the city accompanied by strong wind turned the weather pleasant and brought the mercury considerably down, Dunya News reported.

The rain was reported in Lakshmi Chowk, Jail Road, airport, Gulberg, Upper Mall, Mughalpura, Tajpura, Nishtar Town, Paniwala Talab, Gulshan Ravi, Allama Iqbal Town, Qartaba Chowk, Samanabad, Johar Town and several other localities.

The highest rainfall of 75 millimeters was recorded in Lakshmi Chowk area while Gulshan Ravi received 68 millimeters of rainfall, Qartaba Chowk 61mm, Pani Wala Talab 52mm, Tajpura 41mm, Gulberg 33mm and Nishtar Town 29 millimeters of rainfall.

The rain however caused water accumulation on various roads, disrupting traffic flow. It has also inundated low-lying areas in Lahore.

Rain also caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as over 200 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging various parts of the city into darkness.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain-wind/thundershower is expected in parts of Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.