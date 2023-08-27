Transparent elections not possible sans fresh delimitations: MQM-P

MQM will exercise all constitutional and legal means for fresh and fair constituencies

27 August,2023 09:19 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) said that it is not possible to hold transparent elections without new constituencies.

According to the spokesperson of MQM-P, a meeting of the coordination committee was held at Pakistan House with convener Dr Khalid Maqbool in the chair. Senior deputy convener Syed Mustafa Kamal, Dr Farooq Sattar and deputy conveners also joined the meeting.

The spokesperson said the current political situation of the country was reviewed in the meeting and participants asserted that after the census, new constituencies were necessary for transparent and fair elections. It is impossible to hold transparent elections without new delimitation, he added.

He said the MQM would exercise all constitutional and legal means for fresh and fair delimitations.

