India directly involved in Jaranwala tragedy, claims Ashrafi

26 August,2023 08:23 pm

SARGODHA (Dunya News) - Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said on Saturday India was directly involved in Jaranwala tragedy.

He stressed that he was apologetic to his Christian community for the Jaranwala tragedy while asking for forgiveness mentioning no religion allowed violence.

He highlighted that the enemy wanted to start Muslim-Christian riots from Sargodha, which was thwarted by the divisional district administration, scholars and Christian community.

