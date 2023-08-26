PM Kakar directs NHA to restore Pinjra bridge in Balochistan

Says the reconstruction of the bridge was continuing at a fast pace

26 August,2023 07:49 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Saturday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to complete the reconstruction of the Pinjra bridge as soon as possible so that citizens travelling from Quetta to Jacobabad could be facilitated.

In a post on his X handle, he said work on the reconstruction of the Pinjra bridge was continuing at a fast pace.

In another positive development, he said an alternative concrete bridge was completed from which heavy traffic was passing.