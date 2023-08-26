Extremism in India is state-sanctioned, says Mashal Malik

Pakistan Pakistan Extremism in India is state-sanctioned, says Mashal Malik

Extremism in India is state-sanctioned, says Mashal Malik

26 August,2023 06:27 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Caretaker Human Rights Minister Mashal Malik said on Saturday India there was a state-sanctioned extremism in India.

Talking to the media, she said the prisoners should be given all the facilities in the jail mentioning she was unable to talk with her jailed husband.

He said that Amnesty International raised the issue of human rights violations in India in the letter adding it has been four and a half years since she has spoken to Yasin Malik.

Read more : Mashal Malik to stage rally against G20 conference in occupied Kashmir



Ms Malik said that forty thousand places of worship were targeted in India and attacks against minorites in India was supported by the state and the situation of human rights in India was worst.