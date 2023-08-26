Nawaz to return Pakistan in October: Shehbaz

26 August,2023 04:53 am

LONDON (Dunya News) - Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan in October.

Speaking to the media, Shehbaz Sharif, who is also PML-N President, said that the senior leadership after intensive deliberations decided that Nawaz Sharif would be in Pakistan in October to lead the party’s election campaign.

Flanked by Nawaz Sharif and others, Shehbaz Sharif alleged that the PTI chief had ruined the economy, besides straining diplomatic relations with other countries.

He said that the assemblies were dissolved in accordance with the law, and now the responsibility rested with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct elections in a free and fair manner. The PML-N would fully back the ECP as a political party in discharging its duties, he added.

